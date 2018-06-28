Free Press Journal
Health Ministry slammed again: Poster on coping with depression has angered doctors

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 28, 2018 02:57 pm
Mental health professionals are upset with some of the suggestions shown in a poster of dealing with depression tweeted by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday. The poster also suggested people to go to walks, follow a routine, eat fruits, positive thinking, doing yoga and having multi vitamins for dealing with depression.

Ministry of Health tweeted a poster in which it said: “#Depression is a state of low mood that affects a person’s thought, behaviour, feeling & sense of well-being. One must take up activities that keep him or her boosted in order to cope with depression.”

According to WHO, “Depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide. More than 300 million people are now living with depression, an increase of more than 18% between 2005 and 2015.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

some professional doctors also retweeted the poster saying:

