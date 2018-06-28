Health Ministry slammed again: Poster on coping with depression has angered doctors

Mental health professionals are upset with some of the suggestions shown in a poster of dealing with depression tweeted by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday. The poster also suggested people to go to walks, follow a routine, eat fruits, positive thinking, doing yoga and having multi vitamins for dealing with depression.

#Depression is a state of low mood that affects a person’s thought, behaviour, feeling & sense of well-being. One must take up activities that keep him or her boosted in order to cope with depression. #SwasthaBharat #MentalHealth #LetsTalk pic.twitter.com/UJR3X7GwL2 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 26, 2018



Ministry of Health tweeted a poster in which it said: “#Depression is a state of low mood that affects a person’s thought, behaviour, feeling & sense of well-being. One must take up activities that keep him or her boosted in order to cope with depression.”

According to WHO, “Depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide. More than 300 million people are now living with depression, an increase of more than 18% between 2005 and 2015.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

some professional doctors also retweeted the poster saying:

While these are indeed positive lifestyle recommendations, these are not enough to cure depression, which Is a mental illness that requires medical and psychotherapeutic intervention ….. please make relevant changes in this poster! @DrHarish139 @JPNadda https://t.co/UjP0DchtrM — Samindara Sawant (@SamindaraSawant) June 27, 2018