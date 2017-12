Basti: Two ‘sadhvis’ have accused four babas, including the head of an ashram, of allegedly raping them at the ashram in this district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Thurday.

An FIR was lodged on Wednesday evening against six persons — the head of Sant Kutir ashram, Sachidanand alias Dayanand, Param Chetanand, Vishwas Nand, Gyan Vairagyanand as well as two women. A search is on for the six, all of whom are absconding.