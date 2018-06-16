HDK gives himself less than a year in power

The Karnataka CM said he would not remain silent during the period that he has got and would focus on taking decisions for the benefit of the state

Bengaluru : Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumarasamy is not confident that he will last the full five years in the CM’s chair. He has given himself less than a year to remain in power.

HDK On Friday said no one can ‘touch’ him at least till the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are over. After that he was not sure. “This coalition government will function with stability. I know, no one can touch me for one year. I will be there at least for one year, until the Lok Sabha election is over. Until then, no one can do anything to me,” he said indicating that his seat is assured only till the general elections.

The Congress is keen not to rock the boat in Karnataka till at least the general elections; if it does, it would be a setback for Opposition unity to take on the BJP. That is something that the Congress wants to avoid. But after that, the game will be open.

Addressing an event in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said in the limited period he has, he would not remain silent and would focus on taking decisions for the benefit of the state, indicating that he has a free hand.

“So in the opportunity that I have got, rather than going into what others have done, what I have done will be my message. In doing this, the environment is also in my favour,” he added referring to a bountiful monsoon.

Though Kumaraswamy has been saying that the Congress, the bigger partner in the coalition, has assured him a full 5 year term, there are voices coming from the coalition partner on the need to vacate the CM chair after 2 years.

Deputy CM G Parameshwara added a new twist when he recently contradicted Kumaraswamy saying that the Congress has given no assurance to the JD(S) on how long HDK can occupy the CM chair.