HDK accuses Centre, Yeddy of trying to destabilise his govt

Bengaluru : Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says he is surrounded by ‘agencies’ and ‘agents’ unleashed by the Centre and the BJP to first scare him and then topple him.

Although, already with friends like former chief minister Siddaramaiah, HDK needs no enemies. But in an obvious move to divert attention, Kumaraswamy says the Centre has made key changes in the Income Tax (IT Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED) postings to target him and his family.

Speaking to a local media after his Chartered Accountant H B Sunil was raided by the IT department recently, Kumaraswamy reeled out examples to show how the Centre was after his blood.

The CM seems to be particularly shaken up and upset by the recent posting of Tamil cadre IPS officer Vijayendra Bidari as Superintendent of Police, CBI, Bengaluru. Vijayendra Bidari is the son of retired DG & IGP Shankar Bidari who served as the commissioner of Bangalore Police when Yeddyurappa was the CM. He alleged that Vijayendra’s posting was part of the conspiracy to destabilise the government.

He also accused Opposition leader BS Yeddyurappa’s son of frequently meeting a senior Income Tax officer in Bengaluru. “Don’t I know what Yeddyurappa is doing? What his son is up to by meeting the I-T chief (referring to Director General Investigation BR Balakrishnan). They are all making efforts to find something about me. But let me assure you it is a futile exercise,” he said.