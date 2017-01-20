HC summons Chief Secy and DGP over ‘human chain’ row

Patna : The Patna High Court on Thursday directed the chief secretary and Director General of Police to appear before the bench headed by the acting chief justice Hemant Kumar Gupta and Justice Sudhir Kumar Singh on Friday and convince the court that no coercive action would be taken against the school students who decline to participate in the proposed 11,000-km-long human chain for total prohibition on January 21.

The court took objection to the government circular warning the students with non-payment of scholarships, no permission for appearance in the Examination Board annual examinations, denial of promotion to higher classes. The court asked why the students were being forced to join the human chain for prohibition. The government lawyers told the Court “it is because students also consume alcohol.”

The court observed the threat of action against the students violated the provisions of the Right to Education Act.

The court also said under what law, the state highways and NHs in the state would be blocked for vehicular traffic. Chief Secretary of Bihar government had issued advertisements in newspapers and electronic news channels listing Dos and Don’ts during the human chain and declared all state high-ways and NHs in the state would remain closed for three hours on January 21. District magistrates have been directed to mobilise every section of the society, including students and women to form the human chain “which would be a world record”.