HC sends ex-IPS Bhatt to 10-day police custody

Gandhinagar : The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday remanded former DIG, Sanjiv Bhatt to ten days police custody in an over two decade old narcotics case.

The court upheld the state government’s plea challenging lower court’s refusal to grant police remand earlier.

Bhatt was arrested last week, along with six others, including two police officers in a case under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act wherein lawyer Sumer Singh Rajpurohit of Rajasthan had charged that he was falsely framed by the Banaskantha police in 1996.

Bhatt was the SP then and the cops had seized 1.25 kg of opium from a hotel room where the lawyer had stayed.

Rajpurohit has been stating that he was framed by Bhatt at behest of former High Court judge in connection with a property dispute in Pali district of Rajasthan.

He had even alleged kidnapping in the case.