HC seeks response of AIMIM over plea to deregister it as political party

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM on a plea seeking to quash its registration as a political party, alleging that it raises issues concerning only Muslims and seeks votes in the name of religion.

Justice Siddharth Mridul also sought response of the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the petition filed by the president of Shiv Sena in Telangana, seeking to set aside the June 19, 2014 order of the poll panel granting recognition to the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Musalimeen (AIMIM) as a state party, reports PTI.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 3.