HC seeks Centre’s reply over plea for guidelines on police probe procedure

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre’s reply on a plea seeking proper guidelines for the procedure of investigation to be followed by the police when it is asked to file an action taken report by a metropolitan magistrate.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and C Hari Shankar issued a notice to the Centre, the Delhi government and the city police and asked them to file their response within two weeks, reports PTI.

The high court was hearing social activist Ajay Gautam’s petition which has a poser on whether the police can start probing a matter on the basis of the action taken report (ATR) called by the court of a Metropolitan Magistrate on an application under section 156(3) of CrPC, without the registration of an FIR.

Section 156 of the Code of Criminal Procedure deals with the police officer’s power to investigate cognisable case. Section 156 (3) of the code deals with the power of the magistrate to order such an investigation.