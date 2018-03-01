HC reserves order on plea of disqualified AAP MLAs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs’ plea challenging their disqualification in office-of-profit case.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar kept its decision pending after the MLAs, Election Commission of India (EC) and other parties concerned concluded their arguments.

The MLAs had on Tuesday told the court that EC’s order disqualifying them for allegedly holding office-of-profit was passed in “complete violation of natural justice” as they were not given the opportunity to explain their stand before the poll panel.

The bench was also requested by the legislators to remand their case back to the poll panel with a direction to hear the matter afresh.

The MLAs had approached the high court challenging their disqualification after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his nod to the EC’s recommendation.