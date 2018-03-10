HC relief short-lived, Karti to remain in CBI custody for three more days

New Delhi : Karti Chidambaram, the businessman son of former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaam, on Friday secured a relief from Delhi High Court ordering the Enforcement Directorate not to arrest him till the next hearing on March 20.

The High Court held an urgent hearing on the orders of the Supreme Court which allowed Karti to withdraw his petition and plead his case before the High Court against what he described as double whammy of the ED summons on the same issue on which the CBI has arrested him.

Th relief granted in the morning was, however, short-lived as Special CBI judge Sunil Rana in the afternoon allowed three more days of his CBI custody up to March 12 and posted hearing on his bail plea to March 15, asking the agency to file its reply by March 14.

The CBI actually wanted the custody of Karti, who was arrested from Chennai airport on February 28, for six more days on the ground that it wants to confront him with his chartered accountant S Bhaskaraman in custody and interrogate in his presence.

The agency also moved an application to bring Indrani and Peter Mukherjee of INX Media to Delhi from a Mumbai jail where both are languishing for alleged murder of her daughter Sheena to confront Karti with them and also to identify some locations in Delhi where they met Karti and his father P Chidambaram. The CBI had already confronted Karti with Indrani in the Mumbai jail last Sunday.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposed any further custodial interrogation, telling the court that the CBI is inventing new ground to get Karti’’s custody extended.

It is a 10-year old case and all the documents are available with the CBI and the only purpose in seeking Karti’’s custody is to just harass him, Singhvi said.