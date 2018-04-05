HC refrains from hearing plea for probe into ISIS’ killings of Indians

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refrained from hearing a plea for “detailed investigation” into alleged lapses of the Union government, leading to the killings of 39 Indians by terror outfit ISIS after their abduction from Mosul in Iraq in 2014.

An application for “detailed investigation” into the alleged lapses of the government was filed by a lawyer, who earlier in 2015 had moved the court challenging a look out circular issued against him to prevent him and his delegation from going to Iraq.

He claimed in his application to Justice Rajiv Shakdher that the reason he was stopped from travelling to Iraq was to ensure that he did not find out about the fate of the 39 Indians,–PTI