HC notice to media houses for disclosing rape victim’s identity

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Friday issued notices to several media houses for disclosing the identity of the 8-year-old girl who was gangraped and killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which took up the issue on its own after coming across print and electronic media reports, sought a response from the media houses, asking why action should not be taken against them on the matter.

The girl from the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community had disappeared from near her home in the forests next to Rasana village in Kathua, 90 km from here, on January 10. A week later, her body was found in the same area.