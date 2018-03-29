Hazare’s health deteriorates, government silent on demands

New Delhi : Even as there was no response from the central government to his demands, the health parameters of social activist Anna Hazare deteriorated on Wednesday, the sixth day of his hunger strike in support of his demands.

Hazare’s blood pressure was high and sugar levels low, making him feel exhausted, his doctor Dhanajay Pote told reporters.

“When Anna ji’s check-up was done at 3 p.m., his blood pressure had gone up to 186/100. Also, the blood sugar level was low, as per Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital doctors,” Pote said who has come from Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra to monitor the social activist’s health.

Hazare’s routine press conference fixed for 5 p.m. was called off as he faced difficulty in speaking, Pote added. Though Hazare said on Tuesday that the Centre would come up with an action plan on his demands on Wednesday, there was no formal communication from authorities during the day, said Sushil Bhatt, a core committee member of Team Anna.