Hawala trader Paras Mal Lodha’s Kolkata house, office raided

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted search operations in hawala trader Paras Mal Lodha’s office and house here, an official said.

Also Read : Bizman Paras Lodha sent to 7-day ED custody

“A team from our Delhi office has raided Parasmal Lodha’s house at Queens Park and his office in south Kolkata,” the official said.

Lodha, a leading businessman with interests in real estate and mining, was intercepted by a team of ED sleuths at the Mumbai airport in last week while he was trying to flee to Malaysia.

The city-based businessman was arrested for allegedly converting over Rs 25 crore demonetised notes linked to industrialist J. Sekhar Reddy and lawyer Rohit Tandon into new currency.

The ED booked Lodha under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.