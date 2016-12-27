Haryana firm on SYL stand: Khattar

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said his government is firm on its stand on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue and the state’s people should get their rightful share in the Ravi-Beas waters. He said since the Supreme Court had declared as unconstitutional a 2004 law passed by the Punjab assembly on the water agreements, an old agreement on the matter will be implemented. The Chief Minister was interacting with the media after attending the first-ever’ DigiDhan Mela’ organised here to promote cashless transactions.

As for the 2017 Punjab assembly elections, he said he will visit the neighbouring state to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is an ally of the Shiromani Akali Dal, if the party asked him to.

About ‘DigiDhan Mela’, Khattar said that accounts of more than 3,000 persons were opened and about 7,000 others imparted training during the first such event.–IANS