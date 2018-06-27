Haryana: 2 infant dead, 4 critical due to dysfunctional ACs at civil hospital 

Panipat: At least two children died and four were left in critical condition allegedly due to dysfunctional ACs on account of voltage fluctuation at the civil hospital in Haryana’s Panipat city. The two infants were admitted to the civil hospital’s sick newborn care unit (SNCU) on Monday.

However, hospital authorities have confirmed two deaths. Due to voltage fluctuation affecting functioning, four infants were immediately rushed to other hospitals in Panipat and nearby areas of Khanpur and Sonipat.

The process of shifting the infants went on till Tuesday early morning owing to unavailability of ambulances. Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Sant Lal Verma said “We are facing voltage fluctuation in the area. A probe had been ordered in the case.”