Hardik continues fast for quota from hospital bed

AHMEDABAD: Patidar leader Hardik Patel’s indefinite fast for reservation for his community and farm loan waiver entered 15th day Saturday as he continued his agitation from a hospital bed.

Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former Union minister A Raja visited Patel at the hospital and extended support to him, reports PTI.

Hardik, who is on a hunger strike from August 25, was admitted to a hospital Friday after his health deteriorated.

“…Sharad Yadav-ji came to meet me in the hospital. He has supported my fight for social justice and farmers’ right. Quite impressed by him,” Hardik tweeted.

He also tweeted a photo of Raja arriving at the hospital and said the DMK has declared support for him.

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) spokesperson Manoj Panara said that Hardik’s fast continues.

“He has not eaten anything but has only had water. Our fight will continue until all our demands are met,” Panara said.

After meeting Hardik, Yadav said he advised him to start taking food.

“I told him that his fight requires him to have strength. So he should start intake of food and water,” Yadav told reporters.