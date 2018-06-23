Hapur lynching: 2nd video shows mob forcing man to confess cow slaughter

Hapur: Another video of the Hapur lynching purportedly showing a mob beating up a man and forcing him to confess to having slaughtered a cow has gone viral on social media. Samayuddin (65), one of the men who were allegedly brutally assaulted by the mob after minor tiff with a man on a motorcycle, can be seen pleading to the attackers. The mob can be heard asking him to identify others, who they alleged slaughtered a cow.

A panting Samayuddin can be seen bleeding profusely from his head in the video aired on television channels. Another video had rocketed the Internet following the shocking incident in Bacheda village on June 18. It showed a man with multiple injuries lying in a field.

Police had earlier said Qasim (45) was lynched following a minor tiff with a man on a motorcycle, denying reports that a mob attacked him and Samayuddin over rumours of cow slaughter. Earlier, a photograph of the Hapur lynching victim being dragged by a crowd in the presence of three policemen had gone viral on social media.

The Uttar Pradesh police yesterday apologised over the manner in which Qasim was being handled after he was badly injured in the attack. In Delhi, Samayuddin’s brother yesterday alleged that the UP police had not recorded the FIR in the manner wanted by his family.