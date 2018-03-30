Hanuman Jayanti to be low-key affair in Bengal: BJP, VHP

Kolkata: The BJP and the VHP will not take out any big rally in West Bengal on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti tomorrow, following incidents of violence over Ram Navami celebrations in the state.

Both the state unit of the BJP and the state leadership of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have decided to restrict their programmes to temples and local clubs during Hanuman Jayanti.

State VHP president Sachindranath Singha said it might create problems if major rallies were taken out.

“Only last week, we had such huge Ram Navami celebrations, which at some places led to violence. Now taking out rallies on Hanuman Jayanti will send a wrong message,” he said, adding that the programmes would be restricted to temples and mutts and that they would be low-key affairs.

State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said the saffron party would not take out any rally on Hanuman Jayanti, but would take part in some programmes organised by the local clubs.

“Hanuman Jayanti is not as popular as Ram Navami in Bengal and we won’t organise any rally. There are so many festivals. It is not possible to celebrate all on a huge scale,” he added.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on the other hand will be celebrating Hanuman Jayanti in various parts of the state.

“We will organise small programmes to celebrate the festival,” a senior TMC leader said.

Internet services remained suspended and prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC were clamped in five police station areas in the Asansol-Raniganj area of West Burdwan district, following clashes between two groups on Sunday and Monday over a Ram Navami rally at Raniganj.

One person was killed and two police officers were injured in the violence.

In another incident in Purulia, one person was killed and four others were injured after clashes broke out between two groups over Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday.