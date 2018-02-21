Hadiya: Want to remain Muslim, stay with hubby

New Delhi: A Kerala-based woman, who is alleged to be a victim of ‘love jihad’, has told the Supreme Court that she had willingly converted to Islam and wants to remain a Muslim.

In an affidavit filed before the top court, 25-year-old Hadiya also said that she had married Shafin Jahan on her own and sought the court’s permission to “live as his wife”.

She has also claimed that her husband was wrongly portrayed as a terrorist by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and he has nothing to do with the Middle East-based terror group ISIS.

The matter had come to fore when Jahan had challenged the Kerala High Court’s order annulling his marriage with Hadiya and sending her to her parents’ custody.

“I respectfully reiterate that I am a Muslim and I want to continue to live as a Muslim … I have been under confinement without the freedom that I am entitled to. Even now I am under police surveillance. I most humbly pray that my entire liberty may kindly be restored to me.