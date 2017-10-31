Hadiya is not under house arrest: Father

Kottayam: The father of Hadiya, a 24-year-old Hindu woman from Kerala who converted to Islam, on Monday denied his daughter was under house arrest and said he will produce her before the Supreme Court on November 27, reports IANS.

Speaking to the media at Vaikom in Kottayam district, Asokan said: “It does not matter to me which faith my daughter decides to choose. She is not at all under house arrest. I myself have told her to go where she wants as there will be always police protection. But it’s her decision that she prefers not to go anywhere.”

Asokan added that at no cost would he accept Shafin Jahan, a Muslim man who married his daughter last year after which she changed her faith.