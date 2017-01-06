New Delhi: Defending her decision to cancel the Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy’s order to ban the use of social media for official communication, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday said that she had no option but to declare the order null and void as it is against the Government of India’s social media policy.

“I had no choice but to declare the order null and void as it was in contravention of Government of India’s social media policy,” he said.

Bedi said that after becoming the Lt. Governor of Puducherry, her first task was to bring people and officers together.

She added that forming of social network groups are in alignment of Government of India’s policy as it is used for sharing concerns and keeping each other updated. There is no secret in it.

Bedi on Thursday declared a circular issued by V. Narayanasamy banning the use of social media applications such as Facebook and WhatsApp for official communication as ‘null and void’, stating that such an order falls in contravention of guidelines and rules and policies.

Bedi announced the decision through Twitter.

“If Puducherry has to be a progressive UT, it cannot be retrograde in communications. Hence @CM_ Puducherry’s order stands cancelled:@PMOIndia (sic),” she said.

The December 2 notification had directed all the government employees to desist from using social media for official works, stating that the server of these multinational companies is based outside of the country.

The circular noted that any foreign country can get the official communication and upload the documents therein.