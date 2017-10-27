Haasan keeps fans guessing again

Chennai : Veteran filmstar Kamal Haasan, who has been blowing hot and cold on a possible political plunge, on Thursday indicated he might not announce his much expected political entry on November 7, saying such “public announcements will come at the people’s forum”.

The actor’s remarks on Twitter came on a day he wrote in a Tamil magazine that he would announce a “communication strategy” on November 7, his birthday, to keep in touch with the youth, who he said were “waiting to be coordinated”.

“…(just because) there is a push from the media, (the launch) of a (political) party cannot be announced,” he said in the tweet, apparently referring to the debate in the media over his possible political entry. His fans meeting him on his birthday was a routine affair, the actor said, reports PTI.

“Public announcements (apparently on political entry) will happen at the people’s forum,” he added.

Earlier, dropping further hints of taking a political plunge, Haasan had said he would come up with a “communication strategy” on his birthday to keep in touch with the youth. “I can see that a youth force is waiting to be coordinated,” the national award winner had said.

Enough pinpointings of shortcomings and “loot” had been done and the time had come for a “surgery”, but any “armed revolution” would bear no fruit since it would involve more loss of human lives, he had said.