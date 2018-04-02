Haasan joins anti-Sterlite stir

Tuticorin/Chennai: Tamil actor and Makkal Neethi Mayyam chief Kamal Haasan Sunday expressed solidarity with the protest against Vedanta’s copper making unit Sterlite near Tuticorin, and sought its closure.

“The expansion (of Sterlite Copper, a unit of Vedanta) should not at all be allowed…if possible it will be good to close down this (existing) unit,” he told reporters in Tuticorin, reports PTI.

Staunchly opposing the copper smelter plant’s proposed expansion, he said lives of people were more important than producing copper.

The Makkal Neethi Maiyam chief asked “what is the necessity to put up the plant near residential and agricultural zone? …to say that the location is close to the port is not acceptable.” He said he would reverberate the voice of the people against the plant wherever he went. To a question, he said legal experts would also be consulted to see if there was any possibility for legal intervention in the issue.

Asked if his party had planned any protest over the Cauvery issue, Haasan said a meeting has been convened on April 4 at Tiruchirappalli to deliberate the matter.

Earlier, he visited A Kumarareddiapuram village in Tuticorn district and expressed solidarity with the people for their protest which entered the 49th day today.

Residents of the village have been demanding that the plant be shut down immediately alleging that they faced serious health issues due to pollution from the unit.