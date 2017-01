Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Guru Gobind Singh had inspired mankind 350 years ago.

“Guru Gobind Singhji has inspired mankind 350 years ago, the world should know it,” Modi told a gathering of devotees at Gandhi Maidan here on the occasion of ‘Prakash Utsav’.

“Guru Gobind Singhji put knowledge at the core of his teachings and inspired so many people through his thoughts and ideals,” Modi added.