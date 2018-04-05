Gurgaon: Couple having loud sex in the parked car arrested

In a bizarre incident a 20-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were caught for having sex in a car. The incident happened in Gurgaon after a complainant filed by a local resident against the duo. The complainant told the police that both of them abused her when she knocked on the window of the car after she heard the loud moaning which was parked near her house in sector 15 part 2.

She also said that the boy snatched her dupatta and tried to grab it and the woman who is her neighbour made some lewd comments. Then she alerted other neighbours and later the duo was handed to police. “The accused were arrested and a case was registered against them at the Civil Lines police station,” said Ravinder Kumarto Hindustan Times, Gurgaon police’s public relations officer.

They were booked under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force with an intent to disrobe) and 294 (indulging in obscene acts in a public place) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Bothe the accused were drunk and the police found liquor bottles inside the car.

The man is identified as Harsh (20) from Najafgarh, was later sent to judicial custody while his female companion was granted bail, police said.