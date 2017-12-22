Gujarat: Vijay Rupani to continue as CM, Nitin Patel to stay as his deputy

Gujarat: Vijay Rupani on Friday has been announced as the chief minister of Gujarat. Nitin Patel will also continue as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Meanwhile, Rupani supporters are celebrating outside the BJP office in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

Rupani, Patel and other ministers had on Thursday submitted their resignation to Governor O.P. Kohlidays after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a victory in the Gujarat assembly elections.

The BJP won the election for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly on Monday, claiming a clear majority of 99 seats.

The Congress Party trailed in second with 77 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Tribal Party (two) and NCP (one), while independent candidates won three seats.

Rupani secured a comfortable win from Rajkot West seat by 1,31,586 votes, which is the largest constituency in the Saurashtra region.