Gujarat tops Niti Aayog’s Water Management Index

New Delhi: Gujarat has emerged as the best state on Niti Aayog’s composite water management index (CWMI) in the country followed by Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. In northeastern and Himalayan states, Tripura has been adjudged as the top state in 2016-17 followed by Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Assam.

Niti Aayog has ranked all states through first of its kind index on the composite water management, comprising 9 broad sectors with 28 different indicators covering various aspects of groundwater, restoration of water bodies, irrigation, farm practices, drinking water, policy and governance.

The reporting states were divided into two special groups – ‘North Eastern and Himalayan states’ and ‘Other States’ – to account for the different hydrological conditions across these groups.

According to a report released by Minister for Water Resources Nitin Gadkari today, Jharkhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are worst performing states in water management.

“In terms of incremental change in index (over 2015-16 level), Rajasthan holds number one position in general states and Tripura ranks at first position amongst North Eastern and Himalayan states,” the report said.

The Aayog proposes to publish these ranks on an annual basis in future. In pursuit of cooperative and competitive federalism, Niti Aayog has been laying emphasis on developing indicators on various social sectors.

In February 2018, the Aayog had released a report on ‘Healthy States, Progressive India’ which covered the ranking of states/ UTs on various health parameters. As a step further in direction and keeping in view the criticality of water for life, Niti Aayog has prepared a report on composite water management index (CWMI).

According to an official statement, the CWMI is an important tool to assess and improve the performance of states/ Union Territories inefficient management of water resources.

This has been done through a first of its kind water data collection exercise in partnership with Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Drinking Water & Sanitation and all the states/ Union Territories, it added. It also said the index will provide useful information for the states and also for the concerned Central ministries /departments, enabling them to formulate and implement suitable strategies for better management of water resources.