Gujarat: Indian Navy remotely piloted aircraft crashes in Porbandar, no injuries

Mumbai: An Indian Navy’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft operating from Porbandar in Gujarat crashed close to an airbase on Thursday morning, an official spokesperson said here.

The incident, the cause for which is not known, happened shortly after it took off around 10 a.m. No casualties were reported.

According to preliminary information, suspected engine failure could have led to the disaster.

In November, a similar aircraft crashed at the Kochi Naval Base soon after take off for a routine sortie from Willingdon Islands.