Gujarat govt invites Hardik’s rival for talks on quota

Ahmedabad : Gujarat government said it had invited the convener of Sardar Patel Group (SPG), Lalji Patel, for discussions on the demands of the Patel community including that of reservations in educational institutes and government jobs, reports PTI. SPG and Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti are two prominent Patel organisations which are demanding quota for the community in OBC category. Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said the BJP government had invited Lalji Patel and SPG leaders for talks.

“Our three-minister committee is ready to talk to SPG representatives in the coming week,” he said. The state government recently held talks with PAAS, but so far the two parties have failed to reach any agreement.

Lalji Patel said SPG had accepted the government’s invitation.