Gujarat Elections: Hardik Patel gives wish list to Congress

Ahmedabad: Patidar leader Hardik Patel has put forward a set of demands before the Congress, including an assurance on reservation for the Patel community in government jobs and educational institutions, as a condition for supporting the party in the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Sources in the Congress party said Patel had also sought tickets for Patidar candidates in constituencies where the community has a dominant presence.

The 24-year-old leader, who led the quota stir in Gujarat, met senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot in Ahmedabad on Monday. Sources said he also sought greater representation for Patels, who had hitherto backed the BJP, in the party’s organisational set up. At the moment, their representation in the Congress’ organisational structure is “minimal”. The Patidar community leader also pitched for constitutional protection to the provision of reservation so as to preclude a judicial review. “Had a good meeting with Hardik Patel and his colleagues,” Gehlot had tweeted on Monday night.

Patel, who is not eligible to contest either an Assembly or Lok Sabha election, the minimum age for which is 25 years, also told media persons that he had met Gehlot, a former Rajasthan chief minister, in a city hotel.

Roping in Patel’s organisation may further bolster the Congress’ efforts to retake Gujarat from the BJP, which has ruled the state without a break for over 22 years now. Speculation was rife yesterday that Patel had also met Rahul Gandhi, who was present inside the hotel when he was holding talks with Gehlot. Patel, who had denied having met Gandhi, said on Tuesday he will meet the Congress leader during his next tour of the state. TV channels had aired CCTV footage from outside the 5 star hotel which showed Patel entering and leaving the hotel.

Soon after the footage was released, Gehlot tweeted that Patel had come to meet him, and in a series of posts on the microblogging website accused the BJP government of snooping on them.

The BJP has dubbed Patel as an “agent” of the Congress who was trying to “mislead” the people of his community. Congress spokesman Manish Doshi said Hardik was told that, if voted to power, a survey would be conducted to provide reservation to the community without touching the 49 per cent quota for the Scheduled Castes, Schedule Tribes and Other Backward Classes. He said Patel was also assured that action would be taken against police officials who had committed “atrocities” against Patidars during their quota stir in August 2015.

Doshi said an assurance was also given that the kin of those who were killed during the agitation will be adequately compensated. Ten people had been killed in police action when the quota stir turned violent.