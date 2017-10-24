Gujarat elections: BJP claims OBC ‘catch’ was always in Congress

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday responded sharply to the Congress attack on Prime Minister Modi for his penchant for “jumlas,” dubbing it as “Dramebaaz Party No 1.” Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took the floor at a Press conference and described the admission of OBC leader Alpesh Thakore in Congress ranks as gimmickry and theatrics. He was responding to Rahul Gandhi’s mega rally at Gandhinagar in poll-bound Gujarat, where the latter announced their ‘big catch’ — OBC leader Alpesh Thakore.

Prasad also claimed that there was no big deal in Alpesh Thakore joining the Congress fold as he was always a part of the party. ‘‘Why this Alpesh drama? He is just being welcomed back. It was always his party….From Mehsana district, Alpesh fought panchayat polls on a Congress ticket; also his father belongs to the Congress party and is a District President of the party in Gandhinagar.”

“Rahul Gandhi, has your party become so desperate after consistent defeats that you are resorting to gimmickry to make yourself relevant,” he asked. Bringing up the matter of widespread corruption that prevailed when the Congress was in power, Prasad said Rahul had never practised the politics of development. As such, he said Rahul is still to understand the dynamics of economics and development.

On the Congress going to the Supreme Court on the election dates, he said the tenure of the Gujarat Assembly is until January 22 and so the EC is within its right not to announce the elections early. “They are free to take legal action, no one is stopping them from doing so. It is unkind of the Congress to make such baseless allegations against the EC,” Prasad asserted.

On the allegations levelled in Ahmedabad by Narendra Patel, a convener of Hardik Patel’s Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, that the BJP tried to buy him off by paying an advance of Rs 10,000, Prasad said he should share all the information on the matter and disclose where is the remainder Rs 90 lakh that he was promised.

Advising Rahul that politics is a serious business, Prasad ridiculed him for trying to pretend to be popular on the social media. “Yes, on social media Rahul trends everywhere from Kazakhstan to Indonesia, and at times even in Russia. He must do or achieve something good, so that he can trend in India as well,” he said.