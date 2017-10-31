Gujarat Elections 2017: Can Rahul Gandhi and Congress actually pull off an upset win in Gujarat?

Indian electorate is always in an election mode and Indians celebrate every election ranging from panchayat to Parliament as some sort of festival and elections are deeply rooted in Indian ethos and culture. Ever since 1995, only one party has governed Gujarat and name of that party is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is coincidentally ruling the Centre as well. Gujarat might not be as big as Uttar Pradesh in terms of size and seats, but what makes this contest important and high profile is that both the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national president of BJP Amit Shah come from this state and currently in Indian polity these two individuals are the most important people of India.

Can miracles happen? Have pigs started to fly? Is India becoming tolerant? These questions have no definite answers, but in recent past India’s grand old party (GOP) Congress is making efforts to contest and win the highly improbable assembly elections. The charge of Congress is being led by its 47-year-old vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who after his visit to the United States of America, is looking like a different sort of person and is not shying away from any battle. His image has taken a sudden shift and is looking like a leader in true sense. Gandhi is also showing his funny side and on social media is becoming popular. His followers are increasing by the day and after a long time he is coming across as an astute politician, who understands the nuances of politics.

Gujarat has been a fortress for Modi and Shah and Gandhi understands that and he is appealing to the dissenters of Modi and telling them to come out and slide with Congress. Hardik Patel, the face of Patidar agitation, is only 24 years old and can’t contest the elections as per the constitution, but is more or less showing the inclination to support the Congress, if they agree with his demands. Other young leaders such as Alpesh Thakore (recently joined GOP) and Jignesh Mevani (face of Dalit movement) are also anti-BJP and won’t mind supporting or helping Congress.

PM Modi, even after being the supreme leader for three and a half years is immensely popular and as per the opinion polls is in pole position to win Gujarat. But, of late, PM is feeling the heat and is coming across as defensive especially on Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation during his rallies. The elections will be hard fought and the saffron party is facing 22 years of anti-incumbency and the buzz word is that reports of development have been exaggerated and people are looking for a change. Rahul Gandhi has over the years underperformed and has been butt of jokes and faced ridicule in the public domain. But, the recent makeover is changing the perception and this avatar could finally change the game in the upcoming polls.

BJP, which calls itself a party with a difference, is a master at changing the narrative and playing to the gallery and both Modi and Shah are 24*7/365 politicians who want nothing but victory in every election. To use cricket’s analogy it will be as difficult for Congress to capture Gujarat as India’s chances of winning in Australia. But, miracles have happened in the past and if Congress and Gandhi put up a fight then it will be a victory of democracy. It will send a message that 132-year-old party is not finished and 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be hard fought. Rhetoric can only take you so far, and Indian Republic wants delivery on the ground and not false hopes of ‘New India’.