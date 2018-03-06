Free Press Journal
Home / India / Gujarat: At least 26 killed, 12 injured after truck carrying wedding party falls into drain in Bhavnagar

Gujarat: At least 26 killed, 12 injured after truck carrying wedding party falls into drain in Bhavnagar

— By Asia News International | Mar 06, 2018 11:52 am
Bhavnagar: At least 26 people were killed and 12 were injured after a truck, carrying members of a wedding party, fell into a drain in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Ranghola on Rajkot-Bhavnagar state highway. The injured have been rushed to a local hospital. Rescue teams have reached the spot where the incident took place.

The bus was reportedly carrying 60 people.


