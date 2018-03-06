Gujarat: At least 26 killed, 12 injured after truck carrying wedding party falls into drain in Bhavnagar
Bhavnagar: At least 26 people were killed and 12 were injured after a truck, carrying members of a wedding party, fell into a drain in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.
The incident took place near Ranghola on Rajkot-Bhavnagar state highway. The injured have been rushed to a local hospital. Rescue teams have reached the spot where the incident took place.
The bus was reportedly carrying 60 people.
Tagged with: Bhavnagar gujarat Rajkot-Bhavnagar Highway Ranghola