Gujarat: At least 26 killed, 12 injured after truck carrying wedding party falls into drain in Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar: At least 26 people were killed and 12 were injured after a truck, carrying members of a wedding party, fell into a drain in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Ranghola on Rajkot-Bhavnagar state highway. The injured have been rushed to a local hospital. Rescue teams have reached the spot where the incident took place.

The bus was reportedly carrying 60 people.