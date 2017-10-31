Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Hardik Patel softens stand, Rahul Gandhi gets breather

Gandhinagar: The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, which is spearheading the community’s stir and had threatened to do an ‘Amit Shah’ on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi when he tours South Gujarat this week, moderated it’s stand on Monday.

”We will neither support nor oppose Rahul Gandhi’s visit,” said Alpesh Kathiria, PAAS convenor, after a meeting with the state Congress leadership on Monday.

But their chief Hardik Patel stuck to his guns. ‘‘I want reservation for my community and not at the cost of others, let it be clear. You move heaven or Earth, I don’t care”, he is reported to have told the Congress leadership, adding “And it must withstand judicial scrutiny”.

In September last year PAAS volunteers had disrupted a BJP show of strength in Surat forcing both chief minister Vijay Rupani and BJP chief Amit Shah to cut short their speeches and leave the venue.

Under attack from the BJP, which is smarting at the erosion of one of its key Patidar vote banks, Hardik had served notice to the Congress on Sunday to come clean on its stance on the Patidar reservation issue by November 3, just around the time that the Congress vice-chief sets out in south Gujarat.

The Congress, which is seeking to harness the anti-BJP turmoil in ethnic groups within the state, had called for a meeting with the agitating Patidar leadership at their state headquarters on Monday. Both the PAAS and the Congress leadership described the meeting as positive and resolved to carry forward their ‘dialogue’.

The Patidar camp said that the Congress has agreed to all points and promised that if it comes to power, it would withdraw all the cases against the Patel youth, including the sedition charge; give financial grant of Rs 35 lakh to next of the deceased – those who died in the agitation — as well as set aside Rs 2000 crore for the commission for unreserved classes after according it statutory status.

“On the core issue of reservations to Patels, we had almost a two-hour-long discussion and we have decided to consult experts on the technical and legal aspects, so that it can stand the constitutional scrutiny,” a PASS leader said. Later speaking to media, Hardik said that they were not demanding reservation at the cost of any other community.