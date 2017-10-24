Free Press Journal
Gujarat: Ahead of polls, state govt hikes salaries of ASHA workers by 50 percent

Gujarat: Ahead of polls, state govt hikes salaries of ASHA workers by 50 percent

— By Asia News International | Oct 24, 2017 01:24 pm
PTI Photo

Gandhinagar: In a poll-bound Gujarat, the state government on Tuesday announced a 50 per cent hike in the salaries of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers in the state.

The ASHA workers are local women who act as health activists in their area.

In September, the ASHA workers went on protest demanding equal rights, pay and social security benefits.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Gujarat, launched Innovative mobile-phone Technology for Community Health Operations (ImTeCHO) aimed to empower ASHA workers and to develop maternal, neonatal and paediatric care.

The pay hike comes before the upcoming Gujarat elections, scheduled to be held before December 18.

    Feku is bent on winning Gujrat. If he loses Gujrat, this PM ship will be his last. EC cant do anything as EC has not announced the election dates to impose code of conduct. Everything under the control of Feku. This lord, his majesty will not give any chance to opposition to breath. All depends on how people will react to feku’s these fool hardiness.

