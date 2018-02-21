Guj presents seventh revenue surplus budget in a row

Gandhinagar : Gujarat Deputy CM and Finance Minister Nitin Patel on Tuesday presented a Rs 1,83,666 lakh crore State Budget for the financial year 2018-19, without new major taxes.

Amid a walkout by the slogan-shouting Opposition Congress MLAs over the farmers’ issues, he also proposed an overall surplus of Rs 889 crore and a revenue surplus of Rs.5,998 crore. This was the first budget of the Vijay Rupani government after its return to power in December 2017 and is the seventh revenue surplus budget in a row.

In an apparent bid to woo the disgruntled youths, the maximum allocation of Rs 27,500 cr has been made for the education sector, followed by Rs 9,750 cr to the health and family department, and Rs 9,252 cr for roads and buildings. The lowest outlay of Rs 103 crore has been made for the climate change department, started by the then CM, Narendra Modi.

Commenting on the condition of the State economy, Patel said the fiscal deficit, which was 2.24 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2015-16, has been reduced to a record low of 1.42 per cent of GSDP during 2016-17. The same has been estimated at 1.71 per cent of GSPD for 2018-19, which is well within the 3 per cent ceiling prescribed under FRBM Act.

Addressing a press conference after the budget presentation, Patel stated that the developmental expenditure of the state is planned at Rs 1,11,565 crore, and more than 57 per cent of it has been allocated towards social services.

For the employment generation the budget has provision of Rs 785 crore, in addition to Rs 271.66 crore to be made for Mukhyamantri apprenticeship scheme for employed diploma holders.

Among the noticeable announcements is the new 1.22 lakh agriculture power connections with a provision of RS 1,921 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi”s ambitious civil aviation project for sea plane found a mention in Patel”s speech with a provision of Rs 30 crore, besides development of new airports.

During pandemonium, the Congress legislators ignored repeated requests by Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Nitin Patel, before they walked out. Earlier, the Speaker suspended opposition legislator Harshad Ribabia for hurling groundnuts all over in the House.