Guj Brahmins demand development commission, threaten statewide stir

Gandhinagar : The Vijay Rupani-led BJP government’s troubles in Gujarat seemed set to multiply when the 62-lakh-strong Brahmin community in the state joined the clamour for a development commission for the community on Monday and punctuated their plea with a warning for a statewide stir if their demands are not conceded.

With party national president Amit Shah camping in Gujarat leading to mounting speculation that the government may be contemplating going to polls along with Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the Brahmins move has only added to the turmoil in the poll pot.Gujarat,as per normal schedule is slated to go to polls around end of 2017.

The caste cauldron in Gujarat has been on the boil eversince Modi left to take over as prime minister in 2014.The patidars were first to up the atne with their demand for reservation in government jobs and in admission to educational institutions under the OBC category.Soon after the Other Backward Castes(OBCs) cast their hat in the ring opposing any hiving from their quota to any community.Soon after the dalits pitched in after four of their community were lynched over skinning a dead cow.

It is now the turn of the Brahmins.The Shree Sanast Gujarat Brahmin Samaj(SGBS), an apex organization of 459 brahmin organizations representing sects and sub-sects across the state on Monday reiterated their demand for a Brahmin Vikas Commission and warned that they would launcha series of agitations if their demands are not meT.

Mr Yagnesh Dave,general secretary of the SGBS said that the demand for the commission for economic,educational and social welfare of the community was put up before the government in August last year.Howver nothing has come of it despite our earnest pleas.”We have also submitted a memorandum to the state Governor in this regard, last Friday”,he added.

Dave who also heads the Brahm Vikas Commission agitation committee said that a twitter campaign launched in this regard had received overwhelming response bagging 1.45 lakh tweets in a very short period of time countrywide.

We are not demanding reservations,but we want a dedicated commission so that those of the community who are economically backward get a level playing field since already many other communities have been getting encouragement from the state government,he added.

Dave said that the community is not asking for much,a nominal fee for meritorious Brahmin students in schools,colleges and institutions of higher learning besides development scheme for orphan Brahmin children.We demand financial assistance for Brahmin youth which includes low interest loans and subsidy for higher education.”Already,Andhra Pradesh and Telengana have such commissions and Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are working towards it so why not Gujarat”,he questioned.