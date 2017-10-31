GST’s faulty design has killed jobs, business: Manmohan

New Delhi : Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the GST as implemented has a “faulty design” and that its “complication of compliances” has killed jobs and businesses.

At a meeting on GST at the AICC headquarters, Singh raised concerns over the faulty implementation of GST. “While demonetisation was organised loot and legalised plunder, GST has ended up taking away livelihoods of ordinary people besides shutting down businesses,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala quoted Singh as saying.

Surjewala said Singh noted with concern “the fact that the faulty design (of GST), and architecture and complication of compliances have killed jobs and businesses”.

The meeting on GST was attended by Manmohan Singh, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, former Minister P. Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, finance ministers of Congress-ruled states, AICC general Secretaries and in-charges of states. Top Congress leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party Vice President Rahul Gandhi, will be in Kerala next month to take part in a state-wide yatra to highlight the “failures” of both the state and central governments, reports IANS.

‘PM hit nation with note ban, GST torpedoes’

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he had destroyed the country’s economy with two “torpedoes” — note ban and GST, reports PTI.

Narendra Modi had failed to understand the pain of the people, Gandhi said.

Wondering why the government was “celebrating” the first anniversary of note ban on November 8, Gandhi said, “I don’t know what is there to celebrate.”

Gandhi said while the economy was able to withstand the “torpedo” of note ban, it could not withstand the one of GST. The economy, he said, “was in tatters now”.