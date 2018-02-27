GST e-way bill from April 1

New Delhi: The Group of Ministers (GoM) of the finance ministers under the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council is once again giving a push to the e-way bills for the inter-state movement of goods as mandatory from April 1, after the first setback in implementation from February 1 due to the system crash.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, who chaired the GoM, said the IT system for handling the volume of transactions was being enhanced before introduction to prevent any repetition of the crash. He said the GoM has ordered that the system be upgraded to handle 75 lakh e-way bills per day as its estimate is that around 26 lakh to 50 lakh e-way bills will be generated every day.

The GoM has recommended introduction of e-way bill system in phases, starting with inter-state movement of goods and then extend it to intra-state movement of goods of more than Rs 50,000. Its recommendations will have to be ratified by GST Council in its meeting slated on March 10.