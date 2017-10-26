Free Press Journal
Greater Noida foreign national assault: Mother blames school for negligence

Greater Noida foreign national assault: Mother blames school for negligence

— By Asia News International | Oct 26, 2017 08:59 am
Representational image

Greater Noida: Mother of a foreign national student, allegedly sexually assaulted by a bookseller inside a school premises, blamed the authorities for negligence. “School has shown negligence, or else the man would have not committed such crime,” said the mother on Wednesday, while speaking to ANI. “School never took any action for my complaints,” she added.

According to a senior police officer, the boy had been “sexually assaulted for the past three to four years” and the bookseller has been arrested in this case. “The parents are saying that he is a shopkeeper, but we have been told that he works in the administration. We had immediately registered a case. The child was medically examined yesterday. We have initiated the basic proceedings. The accused has been arrested,” Superintendent of Police Suniti Arya said.

She further said that the police were considering all aspects, including the recordings of the CCTV footage for a detailed investigation. “The complaint says that the accused had been assaulting the child for about 3-4 years. The child never opened up about this to anyone. We have sent a different team to check upon his background,” she added. Suniti Arya further said that the police will also talk to other students with the help of child counsellors.


