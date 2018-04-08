Govt working on simultaneous polls

New Delhi : The Government is working on the simultaneous polls of the Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies. Contrary to a view that it is the ruling BJP agenda, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad clarified that the idea came from a parliamentary standing committee on personnel, law and justice that gave certain recommendations for holding the simultaneous polls.

The recommendations are under the government’s examination, he said in reply to a question by the BJP’s Prabhat Jha in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The standing committee felt frequent elections lead to disruption of normal public life and impact the functioning of essential services.

Prasad said the committee noted that the political rallies disrupt road traffic and leads to noise pollution, besides effecting the normal governance.

It also noted that frequent elections lead to imposition of Model Code of Conduct over prolonged period of time and this often leads to policy paralysis and governance deficit, he said.

He said the committee, therefore, held that if simultaneous elections are held, this period of disruption would be limited to a certain pre-determined period of time.