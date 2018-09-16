Free Press Journal
Govt to stick to fiscal deficit target: Arun Jaitley

— By Agencies | Sep 16, 2018 12:12 am
New Delhi : The govt is determined to keep fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent of GDP on the back of buoyant tax revenues and expectations of surpassing the disinvestment target, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Saturday but remained non-committal on cutting tax on petrol and diesel.

Speaking to reporters after PM Modi reviewed various departments of the finmin, he said the government is confident of surpassing the 7.2-7.5 per cent GDP growth rate projected in the Budget for 2018-19. “We will stick to fiscal deficit target,” he said, adding that capital expenditure targets will also be met. Jaitley said the income tax collections have been robust with  expanding base and collections will exceed budgetary targets.


