Govt risking soldiers’ lives with vintage weapons: Cong

New Delhi : Life of the Indian soldiers is endangered from the present government’s shameful neglect of the Armed Forces, the Congress asserted on Wednesday.

“As much as 68% of the weaponry is vintage with only 8% state-of-the-art equipment. No money to pay for emergency weapons purchase; not enough resources to undertake construction of the strategic roads on China border and ‘Make in India’ scheme in defence has completely failed.”

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi told a Press conference here that these are not the Congress charges. They have come from Vice-Chief of Army Staff Lt General Sarath Chand who retired on May 31 in a testimony before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence headed by the BJP’s B C Khanduri, a retired major general.

Priyanka asked why the Modi government is endangering the “security infrastructure” as exposed by a retiring officer, wondering whether the government is using soldiers as “political fodder,” using their sacrifices for vote garnering. She said the biggest worry of the Congress is about what happens if a war breaks out or if an enemy country chooses to attack India at this time.

She pointed out that 280 jawans of military and paramilitary have been martyred in J&K since 2014 when the Modi government came to power and 243 martyred in the Naxal attacks.

Noting that there is no money to buy weapons and equipment prompting the media to call the Indian Army as “broke,” Priyanka expressed concern that the moral of the Armed Forces is the lowest due to the step-motherly treatment meted out to them by the BJP government.

“A clear testimony to this fact is that in budget 2018-19, defence got just 1.58%, the lowest allocation since 1962!”

Priyanka Chaturvedi went on to express concern over what she desribed as five most shocking revelations in the report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee:

8 Bulk of the Army’s equipment, i.e. 68% is vintage, just about 24% in the current category and only 8% in the state-of-the-art category;

8 Army wanted Rs 33,066.88 crore plus Rs 34,209.01 crore at the supplementary stages for modernisation, but the finance ministry just gave nothing more than what it gave in previous year;

8 ‘Make in India” in defence is an empty propaganda as there isn’t adequate budget to support 25 projects selected for roll-out under this programme;

8 No money to pay for emergency purchases made after the Uri attack, the surgical strikes and the Doklam standoff, such as ammunition, anti-tank missiles and guns as allocation of Rs 21,338 crore for modernisation is insufficient even for committed payments of Rs 29,033 crore for 125 ongoing schemes; and

8 Allocation for building strategic roads along the Chinese borders is falling short by around Rs 902 crore.

The Congress spokesperson said one thing is clear that our Armed Forces – Army, Navy and Air Force – are staring at a crisis caused by an unpathetic and unqualified government. “Of all the stains on already withering legacy of the Modi government, this one will be the hardest to wash off,” she added.