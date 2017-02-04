Govt probe to nail guilty behind Chennai oil spill

New Delhi : The government has ordered a high-level probe, headed by Director General Shipping, to nail the guilty behind the oil spill that took place off the Chennai Coast following collision between two ships and the report is likely in a month, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

A big damage control exercise was carried out in the wake of the collision, containing a major problem, and the ship has been emptied safely this morning, the Shipping, Road Transport and Highways Minister said. Based on the outcome of the probe, action would be initiated against the guilty, he said.

Oil spill has been a cause of concern ever since “M T BW Maple” leaving after emptying Liquefied Petroleum Gas on January 28 collided with M T Dawn, Kanchipuram, loaded with petroleum oil lubricant (POL) off Ennore Port, which is among top 12 major ports in the country.

Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan said the vessel had more than 32,000 tonne of oil and has been emptied.

“Oil spill has been cleaned. From the tank, it did not leak. Oil was leaked from the engine. There is no leakage from the ship,” Radhakrishnan said.

Shipping Secretary Rajive Kumar said that like with the provisions of enquiry by DGCA, in case of accidents involving air planes, there is a similar provision in the Merchant Shipping Act for enquiry and fixing responsibility.

He said final findings were expected in a month as all possible evidences are being collected to fix the liability.

“Action will be taken and the primary responsibility for paying for this clean up will rest with the ship which has erred in this particular event,” Kumar said.

Also, he said, the Shipping Ministry has sought an audit report on whether the ports handling oil are well equipped.–PTI