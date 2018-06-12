Govt plans all-India exam for FY bachelor degree

New Delhi : The University Grants Commission (UGC) has mooted the idea of an all-India examination for the final-year bachelor degree students as part of its examination reforms.

Calling it an “ability test,” it has sought views from the universities, higher education teachers and students as also public latest by June 22.

The notice issued by the UGC, however, has no clarity whether this will replace the university-level final examinations for BA, BSc, BCom and LLB courses or it will be a second exam.

All that the UGC officials say is that it is planned on the lines of the proposed “exit test” for the MBBS students by holding an all-India final MBBS exam instead of the universities holding own exam and awarding degrees.

They said the idea was floated that helps ensure a minimum standard instead of so many higher education institutions producing graduate with varying levels of learning. Yet another proposal mooted by the UGC is the “exam-on-demand” for the students of the distance education and online courses, recently allowed to the top universities with some elbowroom on when to take the exams.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has been holding on-demand exams for several years.

These exams are held periodically at local centres after an adequate number of students from the region have sought exam dates around the same time. Among other topics on which the commission has sought suggestions are technology-based exams, question banks and possible changes to the moderation system.