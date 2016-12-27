Govt may outsource note printing to foreign shores

The move has been put on hold for now “as it would go against the spirit of the Make in India movement”.

New Delhi : The currency crunch refusing to end in near future has compelled the government to start looking at the possibility of printing abroad a part of the currency notes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) warning that the shortage may persist at least until April as the four security presses can’t meet the demand despite working all three shifts.

A meeting of secretaries, however, last week decided not to go ahead with the move “at this point of time”. A source said the decision was taken “as it would go against the spirit of the Make in India movement”.

All the same at the instance of the finance ministry, the Indian embassies in Europe early this month sounded out the currency printers to see if the job could be outsourced. Among those contacted are Giesecke & Devrient of Germany and France’s FrancoisCharles Oberthur Fiduciaire, sources said.

The enquiries led to the realisation that some of the printers were already printing notes for many countries, including Canada, Britain, Malaysia, Indonesia, Venezuela and the Scandinavian nations. Some had done the job in the past for India too. However, the possibility of criticism from Opposition parties is standing in the way of the final decision, the sources said.

The adverse comments made by a parliamentary committee about a previous order to print notes abroad are also weighing on the government. The panel had dubbed the earlier step “an unconventional and uncalled-for measure” and cited the risk of foreign printers printing excess notes and using them.

In 1997-98, the RBI had decided to import 3.6 billion notes printed by German, Canadian, American, French and British companies. Some 2 billion 100-rupee notes and 1.6 billion 500-rupee notes were printed abroad.The order was placed before India could commission its two new presses at Mysore and Salboni in 1999 and 2000, respectively.

Officials said the panel”s fears did not come true but a 2005 series of 500-rupee bank notes printed in India were faked in large quantities. If the currency crunch shows no sign of easing, some officials feel the government will have little option but to outsource the printing job abroad.