Govt is working for ‘making India’, Congress for breaking India: Amit Shah

New Delhi : Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Saturday dismissed the “mahagathbandhan” (grand alliance) that the Congress is trying to stitch up against his party as an alliance of lies and falsehoods that can never succeed.

In his opening remarks in the presidential address to the two-day BJP national executive at the newly built Ambedkar International Centre at Janpath here, he said the Opposition is in a denial mode and trying to create obstacles in the progress of the country in their machinations to prevent Prime Minister Modi’s continuance in power. They tried to stage a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha but they didn’t succeed, he said.

Quoting his address at the closed-door executive meeting, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told a press conference that Shah exuded confidence that the BJP will win the next Lok Sabha election with a bigger mandate than 2014. He said people will vote for the BJP as the choice before them is to support the government committed to work towards “Make in India” or vote for the Congress that is engaged in “breaking India.”

Sitharaman did not limit herself to brief the media on what transpired in the closed-door executive meeting but almost resorted to a sort of poll campaign on what all the government has done in the past four years and quoted Amit Shah on how the Opposition refuses to see the all round benefits to the people.

Prime Minister Modi, BJP patriarch Lal Krishna Advani and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were on the dais while others giving them company included union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj and others.

Shah also declared that the party was preparing for the Assembly elections in four states this year-end but Telangana is also going to polls and so the party will contest there too with full force. He announced that he is going to Telangana to kick off the poll campaign from a public meeting in Mahboobnagar on September 15.

He said 22 crore people have been benefited from various central schemes launched by Prime Minister and these people will be campaigning for the BJP in addition to 9 crore party workers. Even if one beneficiary influences two voters, the BJP will have more than 60 crore votes to sweep the elections, Shah said.

All the same, he said, “we should not be complacent and should work to ensure a bigger victory in 2019.”

He said the Modi government has worked a lot for the development of the country so much so that India has surpassed France in terms of economy. He took pride in noting that the BJP today rules not only at the Centre but it has governments in 19 states covering as much as 75 per cent of the country.

Shah accused the Opposition of trying to spread the misinformation on the SC/ST issue but “that won’t cause any impact on the 2019 elections.” He also spoke on the recent crackdown on the “urban Naxalites” and said the Congress is doing the vote bank politics on it. He congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for exposing and arresting the “urban Naxalites” trying to create disturbance and violence in his state.

He also declared that the Modi government will help without hesitation if any Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian or Jain refugee from Afghanistan, Pakistan or Bangladesh approaches India seeking refuge.

The executive began Saturday evening after Shah chairing a meeting of the central office-bearers with the state presidents and general secretaries earlier in the day to review the poll preparations in four states having the Assembly elections this year end as also preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. Major part of the executive meeting will be devoted to the elections, the party sources said, adding that Prime Minister Modi who remained present throughout the executive meeting on Saturday will address it on Sunday in the concluding session.