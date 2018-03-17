Govt has broken imbalance in development: Modi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government has broken the imbalance in development by focusing on the eastern part of India and taken governance to people’s doorstep in that region.

Speaking at the Rising India summit organised by News18, he highlighted his government’s achievements in health, welfare and power sectors and claimed that there is renewed confidence among citizens in the country’s rise globally.

Underlining the government’s efforts to improve sanitation, he said that while there were 6.5 crore toilets in 2014, the year his government came to power, there are 13 crore now. Rural sanitation coverage has gone up from 39 per cent to 78 per cent, Modi said.

Asserting that India’s stature in the world had grown under his government, Modi said that the number of heads of state and government visiting India in the last four years had doubled and the country had also become a member of several international groups which it had been aspiring to join such as the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) and the Australia Group.