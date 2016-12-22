Govt clears ordinance, companies can now pay salary by bank transfer or cheques

New Delhi: Failing to get a Bill passed in the just concluded Parliament winter session, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared an Ordinance and rushed it for the President’s assent to encourage business and industrial establishments to pay salaries through cheques or through a direct bank transfer in a bid to promote “less-cash” economy.

Employers, however, will also have the option to pay wages in cash and as such the Ordinance is of little significance except that it will ensure payment of the minimum wages that many employers ignore.

The Ordinance is a replication of the Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha early this month by Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya amid din over demonetisation that amends Section 6 of the Payment of Wages Act. Many employers have already switched over to paying salary by cheque or in the employee’s account and as such the ordinance may not affect many.

The Ordinance underlines that the new procedure will serve the objective of a “digital and less-cash economy”

and “reduce the complaints regarding non-payment or less payment of minimum wages.”

The existing provision in the Act mandates payment of wages in cash, unless and except the employer gets written permission of the worker to pay either by cheque, or by crediting the wages to his or her bank account.

The Union Cabinet also approved the sale of part of surplus and vacant land of 87.70 acres at Pimpri in Pune for meeting the Rs 821.17 crore net liabilities of Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd (HAL). It is to facilitate mitigation of sufferings and critical condition of the employees and help the government to take decisions in respect of rehabilitation, strategic sale or closure of the company, a statement issued by the government said.

Currently, the Act covers all those employees in certain categories of establishments whose wages do not exceed Rs 18,000 per month. The Centre can make rules regarding payment of wages in relation to railways, air transport services, mines, oil fields and its establishments while states take a call on all other cases.

The Ordinance empowers the state governments to specify the industries and other establishments to make payments to the employees digitally through a direct bank transfer to accounts or by cheques.